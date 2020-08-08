“Lead people from the front,” Ruhanya tells opposition MDC Alliance

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has urged opposition MDC Alliance leaders to lead from the front, demonstrations against human rights abuses and corruption allegedly being perpetuated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration.

Already, there is a people’s online movement #ZimbabweanLivesMatter trending on social media, forcing advocacy networks, celebrities and politicians in Zimbabwe and abroad to mount pressure on Mnangagwa’s regime over human rights violations targeted at mainly opposition activists.

Over 60 people have been arrested and some of them brutalized by suspected state security agents following the 31st July anti-corruption protests.

Several opposition members and government critics have been arrested in recent days while human rights groups allege security forces have carried out illegal abductions. Political activists took to social media to highlight state sponsored arrests, rape, torture and abductions.

Ruhanya urged the main opposition leaders to lead people in peaceful actions of democratic struggle.

“MDC Alliance leaders must lead and not led by the masses. That’s precisely why people elect you. Don’t derogate power to the masses when it comes to critical decisions. Leadership means leading at various decision making, ideas and actions #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

“I totally agree with MDC Alliance SG @hwendec that they must lead the democratic struggles through organised, peaceful and lawful actions.

“There is no room for timidity, equivocation, ambivalence and ambiguity. In the Students Union we used to say, The Struggle Continues!!” Ruhanya said on his official Twitter handle.

MDC Alliance Secretary General, Chalton Hwende said it was the mandate of the opposition to lead the struggle.

“The sad reality in Zimbabwe is that dissent is criminalised. As Political Leaders of the MDC Alliance we all know that we are at the risk of being abducted , tortured , jailed or even killed by this regime. This is the reality that we accepted when we agreed to lead. We must lead,” Hwende said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has already appointed special envoys to Zimbabwe expected to assess the socio-political situation in the country following reports of massive human rights abuses by the Zanu PF administration.

Former Botswana president, Ian Khama has also endorsed the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter movement to mount pressure on Mnangagwa’s government to act on allegations of gross human rights abuses in the country. Nehanda Radio