Hopewell Chin’ono denied bail by Justice Chitapi – #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been denied bail by Justice Chitapi of the High Court in Harare.

Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail. What an unbelievable travesty of justice! Only for practicing his profession as a journalist? @MakomboreroH @DougColtart @MacBelts @PedzisaiRuhanya — Lenon Rwizi 🇿🇼 (@lenon_rwizi) August 6, 2020

What happening to Hopewell Chin'ono can happen to anyone. This is a dangerous path which the regime is taking! — Simukai Tinhu (@STinhu) August 6, 2020

Jesus. #Hopewell Chin'ono has been denied bail by the High Court in Harare. This is now an international crisis. Time for the international community to intervene to save lives & livelihoods!#FreeHopewellChinono#FreeJacobNgarivhume #FreeZimbabweans #ZimbabweanLivesMatter https://t.co/sCQQL5p3Az — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 6, 2020

High Court Judge, Justice Chitapi has rejected journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s bail appeal. The regime is vindictive & unrepentant. It’s turning the screws on a man who was unrelenting in his campaign against corruption. Justice system? It’s a joke. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter — Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) August 6, 2020

We are yet to receive a copy of the written judgment so we don’t yet know the reasons for the dismissal. Only the operative part of the order was read out in court, not by Justice Chitapi in Court “D”, but by Justice Chinamora in Court “C”. #FreeHopewell #ZimbabweanLivesMatter — Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) August 6, 2020