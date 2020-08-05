‘With this appointment, Mnangagwa is plotting Chiwenga’s public downfall’

By Sindile Ncube

Everyone who is normal is reacting with shock and disgust at Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointment of Constantino Chiwenga as the Minister of Health and Childcare.

Everyone including those who are not normal will be aware that Chiwenga is not well which is why he is always on the plane to China or South Africa for treatment.

Zimbabwe right now is hopelessly facing the Coronavirus and many are dying. So when Mnangagwa, a man who is famous for bringing suffering to human beings, appoints a sick man to be Minister of Health and Childcare, there is something sinister about it.

One of the reasons could be a simple one – Mnangagwa wants to appoint someone absent to be Minister of Health and Childcare at a time the country is facing a serious health crisis so that more and more people die. To put it simply, Mnangagwa is appointing ‘no one’ to be in charge of health so that many more people die, because he just doesn’t care about Zimbabwean lives.

But when you talk to the learned political people some are saying something less sinister is happening. They say Mnangagwa has made this appointment as way of forcing Chiwenga to come back from China or stop going to China.

The reasons for this are two; to keep Chiwenga away from the China where he plotted the coup that removed Mugabe in 2017, and to make sure he stays longer in Zimbabwe and eventually dies from a lack of treatment.

Others are saying Mnangagwa is trying to throw a live snake at Chiwenga in order to humiliate him and make him less popular. This of course is based on rumours that Chiwenga has a faction that wants to remove Mnangagwa. Some are saying the longer Chiwenga stays in Zimbabwe the higher the risk of his death because he needs specialist treatment which cannot be found in Zimbabwe.

To sum up, I personally think Mnangagwa has made this appointment for two reasons:

1. To force Chiwenga to come back from China or wherever he is so that he eventually falls sick in Zimbabwe, receives treatment in the country, and inevitably dies.

2. By putting Chiwenga in charge of the biggest health crisis in Zimbabwe’s history, Mnangagwa would be completely destroying the small amount of popularity that Chiwenga has which the ‘generari’ is hoping to use when carrying out another coup.

Whatever the case is, both men are awful human beings who have ruined our country and because of that, #ZanuPFmustgo because #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.