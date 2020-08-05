Rapper Karizma drops #ZimbabweanLivesMatter inspired song “Already”

UK based Hip-Hop artiste Tinashe Sahanga affectionately known as Karizma has a new offering titled “Already” which was inspired by the trending hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter and takes President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime to task over corruption and human rights abuses.

#ZimbabweanLivesMatter was created by activists and citizens that opted to use social media as a safer alternative to protest against corruption and human rights abuses when Mnangagwa’s regime deployed thousands of security forces across the country to thwart the July 31 protests.

Karizma in the song exposes the ZANU-PF government for their gross corruption and mismanagement of the economy by creatively asking a series of rhetorical questions.

Karizma questions why the ZANU PF government persists in corruption, looting and human rights abuses at the expense of suffering ordinary citizens who have been exposed to abject poverty and suffering.