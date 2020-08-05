After abduction, ZimLive editor’s nephew appears before magistrates’ court

Tawanda Muchehiwa nephew to ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu on Tuesday appeared before the magistrate’s court in Bulawayo in compliance with the directive by a High Court judge.

Following an application by MISA Zimbabwe through lawyer Nqobani Sithole, High Court judge Justice Makonese ordered the police to investigate Muchehiwa’s whereabouts and produce the outcome to the Magistrates Court at Tredgold Building in Bulawayo within 72 hours.

Muchehiwa was later found that evening on 1 August 2020 around 2200hrs after he was ‘dropped off’ at his place of residence by suspected state security agents.

He had been missing since 30 July 2020 following his arrest by the police, with his then known location being that of having been in their custody at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

According to lawyer Sithole, Muchehiwa arrived at the Magistrates Court in the company of his doctor due to his bad health condition which resulted from the torture he was reportedly subjected to during the time that he was missing.

Muchehiwa is still admitted at a private hospital in Bulawayo where he is receiving medical attention and the police are still investigating the matter. MISA Zimbabwe