Man kills ex-lover over child upkeep

By Michael Magoronga

A Mberengwa woman died on the spot after her ex-lover allegedly struck her with a pickaxe on the head following a misunderstanding over the upkeep of their child.

Precious Zhou (39) died last Friday following the aggressive attack by Washington Ndlela (45) of Damsite Village under Chief Bvute.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident.

“A 45-year-old man from Mberengwa struck his ex-lover once with a pick in the head and she died on the spot,” said Asst Inspector Goko.

He said Zhou met Ndlela and the two went to her home. “An argument arose about the upkeep of their child. Ndlela took a pick and struck Zhou once on the head and she died on the spot. Ndlela then fled the scene,” said Asst Inspector Goko.

He said Zhou’s friend, Precious Mavhundutse, found the body lying in a pool of blood. The Chronicle