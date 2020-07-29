DeMbare not in a rush to replace Zuze

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa says the Glamour Boys are still in mourning and are not in a

hurry to replace their late assistant coach, Biggie Zuze.

Zuze died last month in Harare after some breathing complications.

But, with the 2020 season still on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mupfurutsa said the club were not under any pressure to appoint a new assistant coach.

“We are still mourning, the pain is still fresh and, honestly speaking, appointing someone to replace Biggie (Zuze) is something we, as a club haven’t spoken about as yet,” said Mupfurutsa.

“It has been just a month since we lost him and we are still mourning.

“In any case, that decision has to be endorsed by the coach (Tonderai Ndiraya) who hasn’t spoken about it as he, just like everyone else at the team, is still in shock after Zuze’s death.”

Mupfurutsa said his team will probably start talking about that issue when the season starts.

“There are no activities taking place at the moment. There are no games, there are no training sessions and there is definitely no need for us to rush into making such decisions,’’ he said.

‘’We are not under any pressure, whatsoever.

“We know our technical team, headed by Ndiraya had built a competitive side which we were sure would punch well in the league but all their work has been eroded by this prolonged lockdown.”

Some clubs have effected salary increments for their players and staff.

“I am not at liberty to comment on whether, or not, the team has increased salaries for their staff,’’ he said.

‘’Of course, I know other teams have done so and they have gone on to make it public but we are different.

“The way we run our club is different from others and, at the moment, I cannot say anything about salaries.

“But, what I can say is that our players’ welfare matters more than anything else.

‘’They would have been earning more than what they are getting right now. There would be winning bonuses, and a lot of other allowances, had the season been on.

“But, this is a natural phenomenon and we cannot do anything about it. We have lined up a number of projects, from which our players will benefit, whether the lockdown period continues or stops.’’ The Herald