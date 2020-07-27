Zim suspends parliament after two MPs, journalist, driver test positive for COVID-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Zimbabwean Parliament has been suspended after two legislators, a driver and a journalist tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda said the National Assembly has suspended its business including sittings of both Houses, Committee workshops, public hearings and site visits after two legislators and a journalist tested positive of the virus.

“This serves to advise all Members of Parliament that the business of Parliament, including sittings of both Houses, Committee workshops, public hearings and site visits, has been suspended with immediate effect to a date to be advised.

“This has been necessitated, regrettably, by the fact that two Members of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19 while on official duty.

“The suspension of business will allow us to deep-clean and disinfect the building while also guaranteeing the safety of Members, staff and members of the public who interface with the institution.

Members of the National Assembly who are still in their constituencies are advised to remain there until further notice.

“A driver from one of our service providers and a journalist who were part of the team also tested positive,” Chokuda said.

It took Zimbabwe only five months to reach 1,000 Covid-19 cases and within a week the country is approaching 3,000.

As of Monday, there were 2, 650 confirmed cases, including 518 recoveries and 34 deaths.

For the past two weeks, the country has been registering an average of 717 cases per week.