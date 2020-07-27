‘The Khama of Sundowns and Chiefs one are different’

Khama Billiat’s former teammate Lizo Mjempu has discussed the progress of the Kaizer Chiefs star.

Mjempu is a big admirer of Billiat and is backing the star to rediscover the form that made him the best player in Mzansi’s topflight.

The former Orlando Pirates player believes that the difference in how Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns play has affected the progress of the Zimbabwean, who has appeared to struggle for game time under coach Ernst Middendorp.

“I think the Khama of Sundowns and the one for Chiefs are different. At Sundowns there were ball players; the likes of (Sibusiso) Vilakazi and (Keagan) Dolly. There were good players around him. There wasn’t too much pressure on him like it has been at Chiefs, and I am saying there are no good players at Chiefs,” said Mjempu.

“But at Chiefs they expect him to perform the way he did at Sundowns. At Sundowns he didn’t have the same kind of workload. At Sundowns you wouldn’t target only Billiat and end there.

“You had to mark Billiat and still have to worry about Percy (Tau), Themba (Zwane) and others. I think they were playing to Billiat’s strengths, because he is more dangerous with his speed on counter-attacks. I know him and his technique was good, as well as on dead ball situations.

“He’s the same Khama but with added pressure, while injuries have also played a part in disrupting him,” he added. — soccerladuma