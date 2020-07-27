MDC Alliance youth leader abducted and dumped in bush at night

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

A group of suspected state security agents abducted MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Executive member from Bulawayo, Takunda Madzana and “gruesomely” fractured parts of his body before dumping him in the bush on Sunday night.

The clampdown by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is coming a few days before the planned 31 July protests against corruption in government.

The convenor of the protest, opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested Monday last week by the police and charged with inciting violence.

On the same day, investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who recently exposed alleged government corruption involving President Mnangagwa’s son, Collins in the supply of coronavirus supplies, was arrested and charged with inciting citizens to “participate in public violence.”

MDC Alliance National Youth Assembly has condemned the abduction of their members and accused the State of wanting to silence dissenting voices.

“MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Executive member from Bulawayo Takunda Madzana is battling for life after a night of horror at the hands of state agents ahead of 31 July protests.

“Madzana was abducted at his home by a group of unknown assailants who gruesomely fractured his body parts before dumping him in the bush.

“Since the illegitimate Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime took over through a coup in 2017 abductions have become a new norm whenever citizens raise their voices against their nervous conditions.

“As an Assembly, we would like to make it clear that we are not going to be intimidated from speaking against corruption and its drivers.

“Let it be known that the time is now ripe to return fire by fire especially on abductions,” MDC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said in a statement.

Political commentator, Pedzisai Ruhanya condemned the “pattern” of abductions.

“There is a pattern that is emerging in the past 48 hours in Zimbabwe; reports of abductions are being reported ahead of 31 July. This we must speak out against and the state has an obligation to protect its citizens. STOP ABDUCTIONS. Free Hopewell and Jacob,” Ruhanya said. Nehanda Radio