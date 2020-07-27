Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Marry Chiwenga trial deferred

The trial of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga was today deferred after she told the court that she cannot stand trial because of ill-health.

Mary Chiwenga (Picture by ZimboJam.com)
Mubaiwa, through her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, told the court that she was still recovering and needs more time to heal.

Mubaiwa is facing assault charges after she allegedly attacked her former maid Delight Munyoro.

She appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded her to September 7 for trial. Mr Charles Muchemwa and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa prosecuted. The Herald

