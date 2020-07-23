Illness takes toll on football legend

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Wankie FC and Zimbabwe football legend Amos Rendo is battling for his life as a result of critically low blood levels and urgently needs $24 000 or US$300 to buy blood and undergo what doctors described as an urgent transfusion.

He has been in and out of hospital since 2018 but his condition has been deteriorating.

According to his daughter Debra, the hugely respected legend and a larger than life character’s blood level is at 3,3 grammes per decilitre instead of between 13 and 16 grammes per decilitre.

“Our father is not well at all, his blood levels are low and is now just a frail figure. As a family we are struggling to raise the required money for him to be able to buy blood, the situation is now an unpleasant one for the old man,” said Debra.

She said well wishers can send money to her younger brother Thembinkosi Rendo’s ecocash number 0772845596 or wire the money to Stanbic Hwange branch account number 9140000798389, account name Thembinkosi Rendo.

A medical doctor Mkhokheli Nyala said Rendo’s haemoglobin level was critically low.

Hemoglobin is a an iron-rich protein in red blood cells.

Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to the haemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to the tissues of the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body is left short of the oxygen it needs to function.

“From what you are saying, the patient needs urgent blood transfusion. Even though I haven’t examined him, if his blood levels are that low, his condition is very serious,” said Nyala.

Low blood levels can cause heart failure or death.

Rendo played for Chipangano from the early 1960s before hanging up his boots a few years after the country attained its Independence.

He was part of the 1970 and 1973 Chipangano side that lifted the prestigious Castle Cup.

Rendo also made it into the 1975 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists alongside other greats like George Shaya, Tymon Mabaleka, Posani Sibanda, Rodrick Simwanza, Oliver Kateya, Josiah Nxumalo, Herman Hendrickes, Daniel Chikanda, Billy Sharman and David Muchineripi.

Early this month, acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Paul Mavima led a Government delegation to Shaya’s residence in Glen Norah where they donated an assortment of goods from proceeds of the $10 million Covid-19 relief fund set aside for athletes.

Mavima was accompanied by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire as well as Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) director-general Prince Mupazviriho. The Chronicle