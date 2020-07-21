Why Zanu PF hates young people

By Sindile Ncube

A few months ago, this Zanu PF government, using its agents, abducted and abused Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, three young women from the MDC Alliance.

What’s even more sinister is that the three are still being held under house arrest despite requiring medical and psychological treatment, and JUSTICE.

The state is charging them with faking their own abduction and sexual assault – how wretched can Zanu PF get? More recently we have seen MDC youths being assaulted and arrested on trumped up charges, to name a few, Godfrey Kurauone, Judith Tobaiwa, Sekai Muchaina.

These terrible events got me thinking and I quickly realised that Zanu PF really has a problem with the youth i.e Zanu really hates young people! To get a better understanding of this issue, I began to read a bit and spoke to a few political observers who had their own theories as to why Zanu PF is doing this. Eventually, I came to the following conclusion;

Zanu PF especially the old men at the top of the party, hate young people because young people have their whole lives ahead of them; they are forward looking, they worry about their future and the future of Zimbabwe.

Young people are generally an innovative demography, constantly coming up with better ideas on how the country should be run. They do not have blood on their hands, and so sleep peacefully. They are physically fit and have much more bearable faces and are fancied by the young mistresses who are entangled with the old men of Zanu.

If you look at the elderly men running Zimbabwe, none of them possess these characteristics, in fact they are the complete opposite of youthness like the devil is to Jesus.

They have blood on their hands, which probably means they get unannounced nightly visitations from the people they killed in the last 40 years. They are backward looking because they lack innovation.

They lack innovation because they have never had to innovate to survive, they feed off other people’s hard work. They don’t care about the future of Zimbabwe because they are not part of it – a lot of them are 10 years deep into retirement age.

To the eye they look hellish, and on top of that they don’t look like a bundle of health either, many of them are allegedly riddled with all sorts of conditions.

Because of their huge stake in the future of Zimbabwe, the fight for a better Zimbabwe will mostly come from the youth just as it was against the Rhodesians in the 1960s and 70s.

In the next 10-20 years the youth will be in their 30s, 40s and early 50s, while a majority of the old men in Zanu will be rooming with Mugabe in the depths of hell.

The few who will still be around will be feeding from a tube, hopefully in receipt of prison style domiciliary care in Chikurubi or at The Hague.

I think this is why these old men are so bitter and hateful towards the young people of Zimbabwe or anyone resembling youthness both physically and in terms of ideas.

This is probably one of the reasons why Zanu PF leaders hate Nelson Chamisa so much. This is probably why Zanu youth leaders are dried up middle aged men in their 50s.

Long live, the youth of Zimbabwe!!