Prophet Uebert Angel back in Chitungwiza again with more mealie meal donations

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Uebert Angel Foundation was back in Chitungwiza again donating truckloads of mealie meal to feed thousands of vulnerable families affected by the Covid-19 related lockdown.

Chitungwiza mayor, councilor Lovemore Maiko was on hand to receive the deliveries and expressed gratitude to Prophet Uebert Angel whose foundation is on a countrywide tour to feed people stuck in their homes because of the Covid-19 induced lockdown that began on the 30th of March, 2020.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Prophet Uebert Angel and the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) for remembering us today in Chitungwiza by feeding more than one thousand families in Chitungwiza. Prophet Uebert Angel is a giver,” Mayor Maiko said.

“He has been giving not only here in Chitungwiza and Zimbabwe in particular but across the globe. We are calling all the people within our community, that is the business community and the church at large to also emulate this good step by the Prophet to remember the less privileged in our society,” Maiko added.

In April this year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Prophet Angel’s foundation has also distributed mealie meal, cooking oil and kapenta fish to members of his 5000 strong Harare Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church in several parts of Harare and proceeded to other branches of his church in Zimbabwe and did the same.

Last month, the foundation went to the Prophet’s home area of Chivamba, Zaka in Masvingo again donating truckloads of mealie meal. His foundation has gone out over 25 times distributing mealie meal and groceries to cities, towns, farms and rural areas.

WATCH: Uebert Angel Foundation back in Chitungwiza

The foundation has already distributed mealie meal and groceries to places like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Mbare, Budiriro, Chitungwiza (twice), Zaka, Chiredzi, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and many other parts of Harare.

More remote areas covered include Zvimba North, Honde Valley and Mavingo among others.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

