We are definitely going take over and occupy our offices nationwide – Mwonzora

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The MDC-T has resolved to occupy all its claimed properties nationwide after the party clashed with MDC Alliance youths over the control of the opposition offices in Kwekwe at the weekend.

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora blamed MDC Alliance youths for triggering the clashes over the weekend and disturbing preparations for congress in line with the Supreme Court ruling.

Mwonzora added that the MDC-T were the legitimate owner of original opposition offices and properties across the country and were now going to take legal action to claim the offices.

“We intended to hold a meeting at our party offices in Kwekwe when some hooligans came and disrupted it. We tried to reason with them but they were violent and we could not conduct our meeting.

“When we came to the Midlands, we did not intend to take over the offices but we just wanted to use them for our meeting but there are some who are still in denial as to who owns that office. We are now working on taking away our properties from these hooligans,” he said.

“We are definitely going take over and occupy our offices and properties it’s only a matter of time.”

MDC Alliance national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya said what happened at Harvest house would not be repeated elsewhere.

“I want to assure you that we are much prepared and what happened at Harvest house when Mwonzora and company moved into our offices will not happen again. We will be there waiting for them let them dare take any of the party’s offices and you will see what will happen,” Chibaya said.

With the help of the army and police units the MDC-T leadership took possession of Harvest House in Harare in June and evicted MDC Alliance which had been using the building. Nehanda Radio