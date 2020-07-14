Goodbye Mnangagwa: Prophet Tom

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Canada based controversial cleric Prophet Tom Tirivangani has claimed that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s time as Zimbabwean President is over adding that a revolution that will overthrow the Zanu PF leader may involve the death of a few people.

In a sermon he conducted at his church, Christ’s Voice of Restoration Ministries at the weekend, Tom said it was time for Zimbabweans to be courageous in confronting Mnangagwa’s regime.

In 2014, he allegedly prophesied that the late opposition Movement for Democratic Challenge (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai would never rule Zimbabwe. Fast forward to 2017, Tom also allegedly declared Tsvangirai’s death in which he passed away the following year.

He was also opposed to the November 2017 military coup that led to the overthrow of the late former president Robert Mugabe. This weekend he was bearing down on Mnangagwa.

“Your Excellence President Emmerson Mnangagwa, I’m sorry to say this, your time is over. I say this with tears in my heart, your time is over. Whether you like it or not, heaven has said your time is over. Whether you defend yourself by army or force, when it’s over, it’s over.

“So Mr President I’m reminded of the words I spoke to Dr Morgan Tsvangirai, I spoke on the 31 December 2016 and I said Dr Tsvangirai I’m sorry you will not be part of the future, God has said goodbye and February he died. This man was an angel of Satan because God had a plan by now if we had followed the plan of God your nation would be somewhere else.

“God has said this to me this people of Zimbabwe hear me now you need to be courageous and be brave. Your destiny draws close. I saw a vision which the Lord showed me a few people are going to die in that nation but God said don’t be afraid,” Tom said.

Tom recently, told Mnangagwa “the voice of the people can never be the voice of God. The voice of God is the voice of God. So, Your Excellency, I can’t say good morning, Sir.

“I would have to say goodbye because heaven says goodbye. You had your time and your time is up. Your Excellence, your time is up.”

This comes at a time when several opposition parties led by Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume have planned a July 31 mass demonstrations, amid a worsening economic crisis punctuated by hyperinflation, erosion of income and high cost of goods and services.

The protests could become the first major demonstration organised by a different party other than the main opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa. Nehanda Radio