Police target cars without plates

Police have launched an operation targeting vehicles moving on the country’s roads without registration number plates.

In a statement issued yesterday, police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to either display permanent or temporary number plates as required by the law.

“Only vehicles which have the requisite moratorium under the current Covid-19 national lockdown regulations from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development will be allowed to pass through check points while displaying temporary registration plates,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said it was disturbing to note that some commuter omnibuses operators had resorted to removing and hiding their registration number plates in order to evade roadblocks or check points. He said others were resorting to using feeder roads in both urban and rural areas, committing various offences under the current national lockdown.

“We urge all law abiding citizens to drive vehicles with genuine number plates,” he said. “Police officers will be strictly treating anyone driving a vehicle without registration plates with suspicion. Therefore, it is incumbent upon each motorist to ensure that his or her vehicle has registration number plates for the smooth maintenance of law and order,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will impound all vehicles moving with no registration plates to curb cases of robbery, among other offences. The Herald