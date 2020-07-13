Chamisa appoints Welshman Ncube as acting president

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Main opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has appointed his deputy, Welshman Ncube as the acting president.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, signed by Chamisa’s spokesman, Nkululeko Sibanda and dated 7 July 2020, the MDC Alliance leader said Ncube would be acting with immediate effect but did not specify for how long.

“The President of the MDC Alliance Advocate Nelson Chamisa has, with immediate effect, appointed Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube to act as President. This appointment is in line with the rotational Acting appointments of the office.

“Prof Ncube will act as President till advised otherwise,” read the statement.

Chamisa is currently mourning the passing on of his mother, Mbuya Alice Chamisa who died at her rural home on Monday last week. Nehanda Radio