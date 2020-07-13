Buying bread at ZWL $100 is a signal enough to confront ED: Biti

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Former Finance minister and MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti has urged Zimbabweans to revolt against “our biggest threat to existence”, President Emmerson Mnangagwa adding that buying bread at ZWL $100 was ample reason to confront the Zanu PF regime.

In an interview with MDC Alliance National Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere on Saturday, Biti touched a number of issues including rampant corruption associated with Mnangagwa’s administration.

At a time when Zimbabwe is facing its worst economic crisis in a decade, compounded by failure of the ruling Zanu PF government to deal with corruption, Biti urged people to stage a demonstration that seeks to call out Mnangagwa’s government on its failings since the 2018 elections.

“What other signal do you need when you are buying bread at ZWL $100. I went for pizza the other day and I bought a stake of it for ZWL $1000.

“It is ridiculous. Our people must understand that we have to provide the agency for the change that is desperately needed in this country and that we cannot outsource and delegate this struggle to anyone else.

“We have to be on the streets because the constitution allows us to do so. We have to confront Mr Mnangagwa.

“Emmerson Mnangagwa is the biggest threat to our existence as a people and the soon all of us realise that, the better. These guys are angels of stealing,” Biti said.

Last week MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said his party supports the proposed July 31 demonstration which is being spearheaded by Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume.

Writing on his Twitter, Chamisa’ spokesman said “the Zimbabwe Army, @PoliceZimbabwe, ZANU PF and even @edmnangagwa do not owe us our freedoms, progress, liberty and a great economy. We owe this to each other. We must organise and reclaim our lives.

MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala said, “Who the hell does Mnangagwa thinks he is. 31 July we are in full support of it.”

The 31 July protest has also been endorsed by other opposition leaders including Nkosana Moyo of the Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) and Noah Manyika of Build Zimbabwe Alliance (BZA). Nehanda Radio