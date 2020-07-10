Jada Pinkett Smith admits she DID have an affair with rapper August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted she did have an affair with rapper August Alsina while married to Will Smith.

The 48-year-old sat down for a tell-all conversation on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk and revealed she developed a friendship with August around four years ago.

She said around the same time, the married couple were going through a ‘difficult time’ and they had ‘basically’ broken up.

Jada explained she and Will met August, who was ‘really sick’ and has been open about his battle with an autoimmune disease, through their son Jaden.

‘And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.

‘The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health,’ she said. ‘We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time.’

Will chimed in, ‘I was done with you.’

Jada explained they decided to separate for a ‘period of time’.

‘And then what did you do, Jada?’ Will asked.

‘As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August,’ Jada explained.

The mother-of-two went on to say she wanted to respond to August’s claim that Will gave her ‘permission’ to have an affair.

‘The only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself,

‘But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he’s not a homewrecker because he’s not.’

When Will asked Jada to clarify what she meant by ‘entanglement’ she responded, ‘It was a relationship, absolutely.’

Jada continued, ‘I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside yourself.’

She explained the couple were going through a process of healing.

‘I just wanted to feel good, It had been so long since I felt good… and it felt really good to just help heal somebody.’ Daily Mail.com