Highlanders crowdfunding initiative releases funds

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders fans’ crowdfunding campaign to clear the club’s legacy debt raised $300 000 in June which they released to the club.

The same initiative raised $100 000 in May and the money was used to pay former players the club owed.

Bosso’s debt stands at $862 868.

Nodumo Nyathi, a South Africa-based Highlanders fan leading the campaign, confirmed the release of $300 000 to the club.

“I’m pleased to report to Highlanders sons and daughters that we’ve released to the club the second installment of funds collected in June which is $300 000.

“On behalf of the Bosso debt clearance campaign, I’ll like to thank those who have selflessly contributed to the worthy cause of clearing the debt.

“To those who are yet to contribute, they can do so through bank accounts opened in South Africa and Zimbabwe,” said Nyathi.

Highlanders said they will pay institutions and some former players that they owe. The Chronicle