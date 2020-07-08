Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

HealthFeaturedLocal

54 repatriated from Mozambique

25,553

Government has repatriated 54 Zimbabweans from Mozambique, mainly cross-border traders caught up in the state of emergency declared in that country at the end of March to fight Covid-19.

Ambassador to Mozambique Douglas Nyikayaramba
Ambassador to Mozambique Douglas Nyikayaramba

The 54 who came on Sunday, take the total number of citizens assisted to return home since the outbreak of Covid-19 to 252.

The repatriation was done with cooperation from the Mozambican government.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Douglas Nyikayaramba, confirmed the development to The Herald last night.

Related Articles

Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown

8,197

Atlanta mayor tests positive for coronavirus

14,458

Covid-19 confirmed cases top 700

16,035

Covid-19 forces ZRU to terminate contracts

6,941

“I can confirm that the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Mozambique in Maputo is repatriating Zimbabwean nationals mainly cross-border traders who were caught up in the State of Emergency declared on 31st March 2020 by His Excellency President (Filipe) Nyusi to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“To date, a total of 252 nationals have departed Maputo for Harare via Chicualacuala/Sango Border Post in five separate groups,” said Ambassador Nyikayaramba. The Herald

You might also like More from author
Comments