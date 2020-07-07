Spurned man ‘kills’ woman, on the run

A 31-year-old Mberengwa villager allegedly fatally assaulted a 60-year-old woman from the same village for turning down his love proposal.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Jabulani Mutengwa of Rashika Village, Chief Mataruse who allegedly murdered Shanangurai Chomwise.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said Chomwise was severely assaulted by Mutengwa and died 24 days later while admitted to Mnene Hospital.

“The accused Jabulani Mutengwa and the now-deceased Ms Shanangurai Chomwise are of the same village.

“On June 5 around 7PM, the now deceased was at Mwembe business centre, Chief Mataruse area in Mberengwa where she had gone to see her relative called Reason Gumbo (21).

“When she was leaving the business centre for her home, Jabulani Mutengwa approached her and proposed love to her but she turned him down,” said Insp Goko.

He said this didn’t go down well with Mutengwa who allegedly grabbed and twisted Chomwise’s hand and she fell to the ground.

Insp Goko said the accused allegedly assaulted her on the right ribs using a stick.

“The following day, a report of assault was made at ZRP Buchwa and the scene was attended before Chomwise was referred to Mnene Hospital for medical examination and she was admitted. Investigations were instituted,” he said.

On June 29, Insp Goko said Chomwise died at around 1PM.

“The matter was reported to the police and the body is still at Mnene Hospital awaiting post mortem.

“A manhunt for Jabulani Mutengwa has started. We call upon anyone with information that might lead to his arrest to approach the nearest police station,” said Insp Goko. The Chronicle