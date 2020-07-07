Mai Titi a crowd-puller

A gamble by a local popular online content producer Nash TV to give comedienne Felistas Murata Edwards, affectionately known as “Mai TT” by her legion of fans, a slot to perform, paid unexpected dividends as she delivered one of the best acts this lockdown has seen.

Mai Titi put up a scintillating well-choreographed and energetic performance, resulting in her debut performance clinching more than 13 000 views.

Other renowned acts averaged around 8 000, despite having more prominent discographies and making noise on social media with less action.

The act, which was choreographed by award-winning dancer John Cole proved worthwhile that anything can happen under lockdown as it is not necessarily the crowd that gives energy to the artist on stage.

Clad in white, popular trendy winter gear by designer Ric Chasers, which matched her blonde hairstyle that saw some viewers in the comment section describing her as the “Brenda Fassie” of Zimbabwe, Mai Titi performed her songs, which include “Utange Neni,” “Kerekedhukeke”, “Conqueror,” “Mungandidii”, and “Letting you go”.

She even performed “Dzoka Undinyebere,” which she dedicated to her secret lover “Eddy” from social media whom she said had once send her money and loved her so much.

In an interview with The Herald, Mai Titi observed that she had been in the game for long, saying it was just that many people did not know.

“I have been in the music sector since I was 18 years old,” she said. “My music used to be played on local station, Power FM, but I later got married and had to stop for a while to focus on my marriage. I later got back in the arts sector, but this time ventured into comedy.”

Mai Titi insists her performance was not a fluke and is set to launch an album soon.

“Music is my calling and I am going to be doing music full-time. I have several songs some of which I have performed already. I get inspired by anything that surrounds me, especially societal issues such as heartbreaks, love and other social matters.

“You should expect more from me as it is about fireworks and more wins. I will be hosting shows and tours very soon after this lockdown and coronavirus pandemic is over.”

Asked who her role model was, Mai Titi said she loved American rapper, songwriter, television personality, and actress Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B.

“I am inspired by Cardi B. I like her because she speaks her mind and does not care about what people say. That is just who I am as well, free spirit and goal getter.”

“Given a chance I would like to collaborate with Tocky Vibes because I love his perseverance and lyrical content,” she said. The Herald