Bhasera extends contract

Former Warriors defender, Onismor Bhasera, looks set to defy age by continuing his football career in the South Africa Premiership after he was offered a contract extension by SuperSport United.

Bhasera, who is 34 this year, will be with the Tshwane outfit until, at least, 2021.

According to reports from South Africa’s Soccer Laduma magazine, Bhasera is one of the players the club’s Zimbabwean coach, Kaitano Tembo, has decided to retain.

This follows his impressive showing in the left-back position for the team in the last three years.

SuperSport United yesterday confirmed the release of three players — Thabo Qalinge, Thakasani Mbanjwa and Thato Lesoma.

This followed the departure of forward Thabo Mnyamane last week.

Bhasera is one of the players who resumed training at the weekend after the club got the clearance from the South Africa Football Association to conduct training sessions. The sessions are being conducted under strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

The Zimbabwean has been the club’s main left-back this season and has, so far, chalked up over 100 games for the Tshwane side since he joined them in 2016.

Speaking to a South African publication recently, Bhasera attributed his longevity and consistency, to living a good life, where nutrition and exercising take precedence.

“I have always made sure I stay away from dirty lifestyle. Things like alcohol, nightclubs and smoking are dangerous and I have always avoided them.

“I have always taken care of my body. I am mindful of what I eat. I always eat healthy.

“My body is the one that puts food on the table for me, so it’s important that I respect it in return by staying fit,” he told the Sowetan.

Supersport are also home to Zimbabwean players — Evans Rusike, Kuda Mahachi and goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

The South African outfit are monitoring Highlanders forward Tinashe Makanda, whose contract with the Bulawayo giants, runs out at the end of the current window.

Officially, Makanda’s contract with Bosso expired on June 30 but, technically, he cannot move, without Bosso’s blessings, because of the FIFA and CAF guidelines.

These guidelines help clubs and players navigate the contractual pitfalls posed by the coronavirus lockdown.

The forward has also been linked with a move to Vietnam.

“SuperSport have indicated that they would want to have a look at the player as soon as the travel restrictions are lifted.

“As you know, his contract with Highlanders has come to an end and he definitely wants new challenges,” said a source.

Makanda has also attracted the interests of domestic Premiership champions FC Platinum.

SuperSport United will also give Chicken Inn midfielder, Valentine Kadonzvo, a trial once South African clubs are given the greenlight to bring in new foreign players.

The highly-rated midfielder was at the centre of a messy ownership wrangle between the Gamecocks and Dynamos last year. The Herald