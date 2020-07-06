Ninja Kid releases Pfumo

Chitungwiza based dancehall artiste Shelton “Ninja Kid” Masvi has released his debut album titled Pfumo (Spear) inspired by our ancient culture.

The 13-track album was produced by an array of producers including Ashie Vibes, Scofield, Black Boy, Mars, Tanto Wavie and popular Jusa Demento.

The ambitious dancehall artiste featured the likes of Vimbai Zimuto, Ti Gonzi, Gary Tight and R Peels.

The 26-year-old who said the album is culturally inspired with a traditional feel and the title also explains the inspiration.

“The album is very diverse and consists of collaborations with artistes from other genres.

“On this album I sampled traditional Zimbabwean music.

“The title Pfumo is from the most common weapon in the history of Africa.

“The reason I did this is to fuse my African culture with dancehall music,” said Ninja Kid.

The album is also be accompanied with a video.

“Among the thirteen tracks on the album, I have also done two videos on the track titled Hupenyu featuring Gary Tight and the other one called Vimbai Zimuto.

“Vimbai is also featuring on that track Vimbai Zimuto.

“I released Vimbai Zimuto as a single off this album in June.

“Videos are important for our music so it was imperative that I had to do some visuals.

“With more capital, it would have been possible to do videos for the whole album,” he said.

Ninja Kid has a mixtape released in 2016 and an EP titled Heart Attack released in 2018 .

He also worked with the likes of Nox Guni, Gerry B, Mystikale, Tanto Wavie, Beav City and others.

He has a label called Black Vendetta. H-Metro