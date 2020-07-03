Hilton Mudariki needs patience

By Tadious Manyepo

Sables captain Hilton Mudariki will have to be patient, with little movement in the market due to Covid-19, following the expiry of his contract with Rugby Football Union Championship side, Jersey Reds.

The 28-year-old scrum-half, who led the Sables to Victoria Cup triumph last year, joined the English second-tier team in 2018 on a two-year contract, which has come to an end.

He is one of the players cleared by Jersey Reds, including Leeroy Atalifo, Alec Clarey, Will Homer and Liam Howley.

But, with most countries having cancelled rugby activities, Mudariki can only wait before deciding his next move.

“My contract at Jersey is up. I am looking at different options but, because of Covid-19, there is little to no movement in the market,’’ he said.

“There is currently no rugby worldwide, apart from the likes of New Zealand.’’

The bustling star last featured for Jersey Reds against Nottingham last year.

And, he missed what would have been his swansong appearance for Jersey Reds when the club played what proved to be their final game for the 2019-2020 season on February 29.

He was back home, playing in the Sevens Challenger Series, for the Cheetahs.

While the talented scrum-half is pondering his future, he knows he could have been leading the Sables in the Victoria Cup had Rugby Africa not been forced to cancel the annual tournament due to the coronavirus scourge.

He would also have been leading from the front in the Africa Cup, which had returned after its brief hiatus, last year.

Zimbabwe won the four-team Victoria Cup competition last year, out-muscling Kenya, Uganda and Zambia on their way to success.

“I should say, I am missing playing for the Sables. We had a good run last year and we were hoping to take the momentum we built into this season,’’ said Mudariki.

“Look, the well-being of society, players, officials and everyone involved is more important.

“The authorities should be applauded for taking that important decision.” The Herald