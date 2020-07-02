Matemadanda disowns Twitter account exposing Zanu PF coup plot

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda has disowned a Twitter account in his name that confirmed plans to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa claiming it was a creation of the enemies planning to divide the ruling party.

The Twitter handle that seem to endorse Mnangagwa had said “a leader is elected by the congress not those who are power hungry trying to dethrone the President unconstitutionally.”

The Twitter handle had also added to the reports that there were people in the ruling party trying to overthrow Mnangagwa. Matemadanda said he did not have a Twitter account.

“I do not have a twitter account. Let it be known that Matemadanda does not have a twitter account. The twitter account is a creation of my enemies who are trying to destabilise the party and soil my name,” he said.

The war veterans leader added that those behind the fake Twitter handle were shameless impostors bent on soiling his image for cheap political gain.

Recently, Mnangagwa’s government dismissed rumors of an “imminent military coup” and accused prominent opposition politicians, civil society organisations, journalists and popular news platforms, like Nehanda Radio for spreading the innuendoes.

Reports also claim that plans were afoot for the army to overthrow Mnangagwa who came into power through a military coup that removed late former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu recently threw Matemadanda under the bus by supporting Douglas Mahiya’s launch of the War Veterans’ League without notifying the commissariat. Analysts said this was part of wider infighting within the ruling party. Nehanda Radio