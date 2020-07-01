Amazing Grace: Veteran journalist Grace Mutandwa loses her battle with cancer

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Veteran journalist and former Public Affairs Officer at the British Embassy in Zimbabwe, Grace Mutandwa (57), has died at her home in Harare after years of battling with cancer.

Andrew Mutandwa, her brother confirmed her death and said she succumbed to cancer which was diagnosed last year.

“She was born in Bulawayo on July 26, 1963 and was having ongoing treatment for cancer which was diagnosed in June 2019,” he said.

“She worked in the media for more than 30 years, starting off at the Sunday Mail. Later she held other positions in various media houses including at ZIANA and the Financial Gazette as Arts Editor, as well as Public Affairs Officer at the British Embassy in Harare,” he said.

Nehanda Radio has gathered comments by other journalists who were saddened by her death.

Wendy Muperi said on Facebook, “Grace Tafadzwa Mutandwa was my mentor for the U.S. Embassy Harare Women Journalists Mentoring Programme.

“I didn’t know her much before that. At the end of the 1 year training, she had become a sister who would always insist I order something & pick my tab at Cafe Nush Avondale😍.

“I was late for meetings most times but she would always understand. Of course I would compensate by staying until her next appointment.

“Three things would never tire talking about; God, family and writing. She taught me more about life than journalism because she knew the profession was only a component! Rest in Power elder,” she said.

Voice of America: Studio 7 journalist Blessing Zulu wrote: “Saddened by the passing on of veteran journalist Grace Mutandwa.. what a painful year for the Zim journalism community.”

Veteran journalist John Masuku wrote: “I’m saddened to learn about the passing on of Grace Mutandwa a fellow journalist and dear friend for many years. My heartfelt condolences to brother Andrew and the Mutandwa family on the sad loss.”

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono wrote: “I am saddened by the passing on of journalist, author & public affairs communication expert @GraceMutandwa1 this morning.

“She lost her battle with cancer. May her soul Rest in Peace. My condolences to her family, friends and the media fraternity which she contributed a lot to!”

It has indeed been a sad year for the journalism community in Zimbabwe following the deaths of Gift Phiri, Ray Matikinye, Augustine Moyo and now Grace Mutandwa. Nehanda Radio