Zimbo arrested in US for murder

Police in Louisiana, the United States investigating a crashed SUV found a dead woman in the back seat and have arrested and charged Zimbabwean Dexter Mutongerwa (31) of Tolleson, Arizona, on charges of the second-degree murder of Angela Molden (18).

Authorities said Mutongerwa confessed.

Police discovered Molden’s stabbed body in the back seat of Mutongerwa’s sport utility vehicle just after midnight on Monday, while investigating reports of a single-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 10 in Kenner just past Williams Boulevard, according to the St Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

When Mutongerwa stepped out of the SUV, which was parked on the side of the highway, the officer noticed a large cut on his hand. That is when a second officer spotted Molden’s body inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

Molden suffered multiple, aggressive and deep stab wounds to the torso, neck, hands and face.

She was taken to Ochsner Kenner Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead.

Mutongerwa was taken to the hospital for treatment for the cut on his hand.

While in custody, he reportedly confessed to stabbing Molden, while the two were in Meraux earlier in the night, the Sheriff’s office said.

Mutongerwa and Molden knew one another, though authorities did not say how.

The Sheriff’s Office called the killing an isolated incident.

The case is still under investigation. NOLA.COM.