Unlicensed killer kombi driver jailed

An unlicensed commuter omnibus driver was yesterday jailed for two years for knocking down and seriously injuring a pedestrian in Harare, resulting in her death.

Charles Mutandiko (39) was jailed after being convicted of culpable homicide and driving without a drivers’ licence.

Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko sentenced Mutandiko to 12 months in jail on each count, which he will serve concurrently.

Mutandiko denied negligently driving his kombi and knocking down Violet Tendere when she was walking along 38 Street in Hatcliffe.

He was convicted after full trial.

Mutandiko admitted to driving without a licence.

The State represented by Mr Moses Mapanga proved that on May 31 last year at around 4pm, Mutandiko was driving a kombi — AEU1795 — along 38 Street due south. The Herald