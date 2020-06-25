Outspoken Mliswa suspended from what he says is ‘useless parliament’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda on Wednesday suspended outspoken independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa for disorderly conduct in the the National Assembly. Mliswa accepted the suspension from the “useless parly” and vowed to devote the six weeks to his constituency.

“So today I was expelled from Parly for 6 weeks, again for standing up for myself albeit in a much calmer manner. Oh well, as I’ve said before, it’s the most useless Parly ever so I won’t miss a thing! I’m better off devoting my time to the constituency & its people.

“Whilst I apologised for the previous incident, I found it strange that the offending party was left blameless…. in a scenario where Govt Ministers aren’t brought to account, oversight is ignored, I ask again, is there any point in being an MP in Zim?” Mliswa wrote on his microblogging Twitter.

Mudenda imposed a ban of six sittings from Parliament against Mliswa for interjecting other legislators when making contributions and ministers responding to questions from legislators.

This is the first time Mudenda has put into effect the newly approved measures in the Standing Orders which were adopted by Parliament a fortnight ago allowing a presiding officer to preclude a legislator from attending sittings for a prescribed period. Nehanda Radio