Teenage Hadebe leads Yeni Malatyaspor to victory

By Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe international Teenage Hadebe returned to the starting line-up as his Turkish topflight side Yeni Malatyaspor broke a nine-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Goztepe on Saturday.

The victory lifted Hadebe’s side three places up the table from 17th to 14th place.

The towering left-footed former Kaizer Chiefs, Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Bantu Rovers defender missed his team’s last three matches that were played before the global suspension of sporting activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hadebe was red-carded on March 1 when Yeni Malatyaspor lost 0-2 to Denizlispor. He missed his side’s 1-1 draw against Konyaspor, 1-3 defeat to Trabzonspor and 1-2 loss to Kayserispor in their last game before the suspension of sporting activities on March 15.

Last week Hadebe was an unused substitute when Yeni Malatyaspor lost 1-2 at home to Kisimpasa.

Before Saturday’s victory, Yeni Malatyaspor had last registered a win on January 23 when they overcame Sivvaspor 2-1.

Hadebe will be hoping to be in the starting line-up when they face Turkish giants Fenerbache next weekend. The Chronicle