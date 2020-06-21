Tribunal meets over suspended judge

The tribunal into misconduct allegations levelled against suspended Supreme Court judge, Justice Francis Bere, meets this week to rule on the judge’s bid to stop the proceedings.

Justice Bere appeared before a three-member tribunal led by retired judge, Justice Simbi Mubako, facing three charges of improper conduct after a Harare lawyer accused him of interfering in a civil case. Harare lawyers Mrs Rekayi Maphosa and Advocate Takawira Nzombe make up the tribunal.

Justice Bere has denied the charges before challenging the tribunal process.

In a statement yesterday, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs secretary Mrs Virginia Mabhiza said the tribunal would make its ruling on Justice Bere’s application this Wednesday.

“The tribunal heard their oral submissions and is also considering written submissions by both parties. The tribunal is scheduled to issue a decision on June 24, 2020.

“The hearing commenced with an application being filed by Justice Bere where his lawyers raised a preliminary point seeking to stay the proceedings of the tribunal pending the determination of the application by the High Court in Case no HC2302/20.

“Their application is based on the fact that the tribunal has no jurisdiction to hear the matter since Justice Bere had applied to challenge Proclamation 1 of 2020 in case No HC 2302/20 in the High Court. Proclamation 1 of 2020 is the legal instrument which establishes the tribunal.

“The lawyers for Justice Bere had their urgent chamber application in case no HC 2302/20 dismissed for lack of urgency by the High Court.”

Mrs Mabhiza said in their latest application before the Tribunal, Justice Bere’s lawyers are seeking the same relief they sought in the matters that were dismissed by High Court Judges Justice Alphas Chitakunye and Justice Jesta Charehwa. Sunday Mail