Two die in Midlands mine collapse

By Patrick Chitumba

Two panners from Zhombe died after a shaft they were working in collapsed at a gold mine in Silobela in the Midlands province.

Nkulumani Ndlovu (24) and Julius Mabute (28) died on Tuesday afternoon after the shaft they were working in at Treasure 8 Mine collapsed.

Midlands province police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident.

“Police are investigating a sudden death involving two gold panners — Nkulumani Ndlovu and Julius Mabute — who died after the shaft they were working in collapsed. It is said Nkulumani Ndlovu and Julius Mabute were in the shaft removing gold ore while their two friends, Agreement Khumalo and Melody Zhou, were on the ground receiving the gold ore when the shaft collapsed,” he said.

Insp Goko said Khumalo and Zhou heard an unusual sound coming from underground as they were waiting for the gold ore and discovered that the shaft had collapsed.

“Khumalo and Zhou called for help before the bodies of Ndlovu and Mabute were retrieved from the shaft,” he said.

In a separate incident, Insp Goko said an unlicensed 25-year-old driver from Redcliff was arrested after allegedly knocking down a toddler who was playing near the road. He said Charles Magombo was driving a Toyota omnibus along Rukuta close in Redcliff when he allegedly hit one year six months old Nenyasha Sibanda who was playing near the road.

“The incident happened on Saturday when the toddler was playing near the road. Magombo’s omnibus allegedly went off the road and hit the child. The child was dragged under the vehicle for some distance and the driver didn’t stop,” said Insp Goko.

He said Magombo was later caught by residents who handed him over to the police.

Insp Goko said he is expected to appear in court soon. The Chronicle