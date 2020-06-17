Chunga’s plans unaffected

By Blessing Malinganiza

Newly appointed Chapungu coach Moses Chunga says the delay of football activities has not affected his plans.

He says everything happens for a reason. Chunga joined Chapungu United as the head of coach following his return to full-time coaching after a lengthy break.

“Covid hasn’t affected any of my plans. because l believe that all things happen for a reason,” he said.

The Gweru-based airmen are currently awaiting confirmation of whether they will play in the Premiership or Division One this year.

Should Herentals fail in their bid to overturn the decision by the PSL Disciplinary Committee, to condemn them to Division One over match-fixing charges, Chapungu will be back in the top-flight league.

Chunga has also coached Premiership giants Dynamos, Harare City and CAPS United, as well as the now defunct Shooting Stars and Gunners

Since he quit his position, as head coach of Harare City in mid-2015, Chunga has been running an academy in Harare with the assistance of his close friend, the founding father of the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association, Eddie “Mboma” Nyatanga.

He has also been helping in running coaching projects in various schools and also took charge of the young warriors in 2017. H-Metro