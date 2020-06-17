Army, police & state security agents must stop obeying unconstitutional orders – Manyika

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Presidential aspirant Noah Manyika has cautioned soldiers and police against perpetuating Zanu PF’s “destructive” leadership adding that it was illegal for the state security forces to obey illegal and unconstitutional orders from Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

In a petition initiated by Manyika, Zimbabweans have signed it and petitioned the Executive and Parliament over Zanu PF’s tendency of using the Police and Army to brutalise citizens.

In the petition, Manyika said Mnangagwa’s authoritarian regime had created a wall of protection using the state security yet it has a mandate to protect citizens.

“Repressive governments have no incentive to change when the wall of protection around them is intact.

“Today, young soldiers, policemen and state security agents born just before or after 1980 are the strength of that wall.

“They perpetuate Zanu(PF)’s destructive rule at their own expense and yours, breaking down the doors of the regime’s perceived enemies in the dead of night and brutalizing citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest.

“The instruments of Zanu(PF)s brutality who abduct, rape, kill are to be found among your tribesmen, children, siblings, uncles, aunts, your friends, your in-laws. You may even be married to one of them. Your neighbors, fellow workers, tenants, drinking partners, members of your faith community;

“Their failure to understand that IT IS ILLEGAL TO OBEY AN ILLEGAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORDER stands between you and your freedom.

“Our duty to present and future generations is to awaken with over a million signatures the conscience of the Born Frees in the regime’s Black Boots, Army, Police, Military Intelligence and CIO., etc., that IT IS LEGAL TO DISOBEY ILLEGAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORDERS and that the legal fraternity and every Zimbabwean will offer their complete support to those who will take a stand,” Manyika added.

Manyika is a USA-based politician who fronts Build Zimbabwe Alliance, a political party that contested during 2018 presidential elections.

On Tuesday, state security forces forced Bulawayo residents in the central business district to go back home, some were detained and several beaten up amid reports of a planned protest by some citizens over the deteriorating economic situation in the country and alleged human rights abuses.

Soldiers and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police blocked them from accessing cash in banks and buying food supplies.

Last week, Zimbabweans petitioned the international community to put pressure on the government for it to release the recently abducted and arrested main opposition MDC Alliance youth leaders, Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, and Netsai Marova from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

The three were arrested by police after staging a peaceful demonstration in Harare in which they were calling government to provide food for the poor during Covid-19 national lockdown.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed in the state media their arrest.

They were allegedly abducted from cells, tortured and sexually abused by suspected state agents.

The three suffered massive injuries and trauma, and they were admitted at a private medical facility for treatment after they were found in Bindura four days after their disappearance and were charged for violating Covid-19 rules and faking abduction. Nehanda Radio