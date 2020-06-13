Let’s join forces, Mahere urges Zimbabweans… “oppression surrounds us everywhere we go”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The fight against Zanu PF is not for the opposition MDC Alliance alone but for freedom, says the main opposition spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere while urging Zimbabweans to unite forces to fight the ruling party’s seasons of “bad governance.”

In an interview with the weekly Zimbabwe Independent this week, Mahere said democracy was on trial and the only way to fight the “bad governance” caused by Zanu PF elites was for all Zimbabweans to unite forces and reclaim freedom.

“We will continue to fight this battle on every conceivable front. We will continue to remind Zimbabweans that this is not a fight for the MDC Alliance but it is a fight for freedom. Democracy is on trial and what we see is a battle for the soul of the nation.

“We all have a duty to be engaged, to ask, to speak and to act. It cannot be a crime to speak truth to power. It cannot be a crime to hold the government to account. It cannot be a crime to complain that one is hungry,” Mahere said.

She added that the opposition party would not stop talking about the daily struggles that Zimbabweans face “as the nation continues in a state of crisis as a result of the bad governance caused by our political elites.”

Recently, the ruling party acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said there was no oppression in Zimbabwe.

Mahere however, said one needed to look at the daily struggles that an ordinary Zimbabwean faces to see that what the former Finance minister said was a lie.

She added that there was an erosion of democratic freedoms, unending corruption, the destruction of livelihoods, hyperinflation, a hunger crisis, chronic unemployment, a leaderless lockdown, a public health disaster, the persecution of lawyers for doing their work, abductions, torture and the sexual assault of women.

“Oppression surrounds us everywhere we go,” Mahere added.

Mahere said the right to peaceful protest, peaceful demonstration and resistance was constitutionally protected hence the opposition would adopt this among many other strategies to fight the Zanu PF.

“What is critical is that a broad church of actors that comprises all Zimbabweans including the church, civil society, trade unions, the student movement, business, artists and every sector of society joins hands in the fight. We all want to see Zimbabwe rise from the ashes.

“We therefore all have a duty to come together and speak with one voice and act to make the change happen,” Mahere said.

The call by Mahere comes at a time when the main opposition is reportedly being persecuted by the government in Zimbabwe.

Recently, three opposition party officials, Joanah Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri were abducted and tortured by suspected state agents after staging a demonstration in Harare.

Nehanda Radio understands that the three suffered massive injuries and trauma, and they were admitted at a private medical facility for treatment after they were found in Bindura four days after their disappearance and were charged for violating Covid-19 rules and “faking” their abduction.

Marova, Mamombe and Chimbiri are caged at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. Their lawyer, Alec Muchadehama said they were charged with “making false statements prejudicial to the state.”

“When they reported their abduction to the police, the police are now saying they were not telling the truth,” Muchadehama told journalists outside the Harare Magistrate’s court on Friday.

State prosecutors claim that Mamombe, Marova and Chimbiri were captured on CCTV at Belgravia Shopping Centre in Harare at a time they were claiming to have been abducted. Nehanda Radio