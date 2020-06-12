Sundowns keen on Dzvukamanja

Mamelodi Sundowns could turn their transfer attention to Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzvukamanja from Bidvest Wits after failing to secure the services of Deon Hotto.

Sundowns have been beaten to the services of both Hotto and Thulani Hlatshwayo, who are set to join Orlando Pirates next season.

The Brazilians are also reportedly chasing the signature of highly rated midfielder Haashim Domingo from The Clever Boys.

Wits have seemingly issued a clearance sale in Braamfontein following reports that the club could be sold and moved to Limpopo.

According to an impeccable source, the only stumbling block towards a move to Sundowns next season for the 26-year-old is the number of foreign players currently at Chloorkop.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane is a big fan of Dzvukamanja,” the source told KickOff.com.

“There have been enquiries but at the moment nothing official has been communicated about the possibility of moving to Sundowns next season.

“Sundowns are yet to sort out the issue of the foreign players at the club before they can pursue their interest in the Zimbabwean player.”

Jose Ali Meza is one player who could be moved on to make way for new foreign signings. — KickOff.com.