Zanu PF expels Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu for asking Mnangagwa to have talks with Chamisa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zanu PF has expelled controversial Chivi South MP, Killer Zivhu with immediate effect following the ruling party’s politburo meeting held on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

Zivhu however, said he would “remain a Zanu PF member by heart” and vowed to support party leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He blamed an unnamed member of the Zanu PF Politburo for engineering his ouster after that member failed to pay him back his US$1,5 million.

“I will not stand as independent whatever comes. I love Zanu PF, the people in my constituency will forever cherish my work.

“My effort to recover US$1.5 million from the most powerful Politburo member got me expelled.

“I reported him to ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) and I was about to give them evidence. The man was so vicious in the Politburo meeting today to make sure I got expelled,” Zivhu wrote on his Twitter handle.

Zivhu, a philanthropist and businessman according to reports fell foul of party rules in August last year when he advocated for a meeting between Mnangagwa and opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa which he argued would solve Zimbabwe’s economic crisis.

Zivhu had suggested that Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia, and Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile, should meet in the run up to a final meeting between the president and the opposition leader.

Responding to Zivhu’s comment on Twitter, political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya said, “thats how Zanu PF operates and you could potentially be a case of from richest to rags. Zanu PF will strip you of all patronage linkages including farms, business licenses e.t.c including possible imminent arrest”.