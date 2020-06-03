‘Covid-19 is real’ Arrest players for lockdown defiance, Zifa urges police

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

ZIFA has urged law enforcement agents to descend heavily on players and officials found to be in defiance of the national lockdown imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zifa’s stance comes in the wake of reports that a number of Division One and Premier Soccer League players have in the past few weeks been engaging in money games, particularly in Harare.

Zifa said it remains committed to ensuring that all its affiliates and players religiously adhere to lockdown regulations and defiance was a criminal offence that the police must decisively deal with.

“Football celebrates ethos of respect for rules and we find it extremely criminal to break lockdown rules. We encourage the police to identify perpetrators of all those abusing football by breaking lockdown rules and bring them to book.

“Zifa will also take stern action against those participating in any football activity during lockdown. Covid-19 is real. Be safe,” warned Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.

Chronicle Sport can reveal that a number of players from Ngezi Platinum Stars, Black Rhinos, Caps United, Harare City and Dynamos have been perpetually violating lockdown regulations by engaging in money games.

Yesterday former Highlanders and Warriors’ star midfielder Johannes Ngodzo warned players against engaging in money games, as they risked ending their careers through injury.

Ngodzo said the players must know that once they are injured during money games, their employers will not compensate them.

“They must know that careers can come to a brutal end and once you are injured in such games, you must forget about any assistance from your employers,” he said.

He warned that money games don’t follow Fifa rules and tackles can be career threatening, as there is no fear of punishment.

The former Highlanders and Warriors’ midfielder’s promising career was cut short by an ankle injury while on national team duty against Eritrea a few years ago. The Chronicle