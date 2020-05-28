Cop bashed for dating gold dealer’s ex-wife

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe gold dealer was on Monday arrested after he assaulted a police officer in a dispute over a woman.

Nisbet Banda of Alarm 2 Mine, allegedly left Constable Tendai Magerazano for dead after he accused the policeman of dating his ex-wife, Rebecca Siziba.

Cst Magerazano is based at Kwekwe Central Police Station’s rural section.

Officer Commanding Kwekwe Police, Chief Superintendent Conrad Mubaiwa confirmed the incident saying:

“We have a police officer who was beaten up. Constable Magerazano reportedly went to Alarm 2 Mine where he was drinking with a colleague whilst in uniform. He later went to see his girlfriend and slept there.

“Banda was reportedly incensed by the fact that the police officer was seeing his ex-wife and broke the door to gain entry into the house. He then went on to beat up Constable Magerazano, accusing him of dating his ex-wife. He used an assortment of weapons including logs and some pieces of asbestos sheets.”

Banda dragged the cop for a few metres before dumping him in a ditch under the impression that he had died.

Siziba reported the matter to the police, who reacted swiftly and rushed Cst Magerazano to Kwekwe General Hospital.

Banda was arrested the same night. The Herald