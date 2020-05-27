Musona’s name keeps trending in SA

Knowledge Musona’s name keeps trending in South Africa, amid the hype the Smiling Assassin is set to return to Super Diski next season.

Although the Zimbabwe captain has two years left on his contract with Belgian giants, Anderlecht, he has been told he won’t be part of the club’s plans in the coming season.

Musona was, once again, loaned to another club in January this year.

Amid the hype of his expected return to South Africa, SuperSport yesterday ran a package of some of his finest goals, in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs.

‘’Do you believe @KnowledgeMusona is one of the best imports the #AbsaPrem (ABSA Premiership) has ever seen?,’’ SuperSport teased on their Twitter account last night.

‘’See what @SimplyCarol8 (Carol Tshabalala, SuperSport anchor) and @williamshongwe (William Shongwe, SuperSport commentator) have to say on Sport On Lockdown. Available now, on DSTV Catch Up!’’

The show had not yet been loaded late last night.

Although champions Mamelodi Sundowns failed to land Musona during the January transfer window, the former Kaizer Chiefs hit-man remains open to a move to the Premier Soccer League.

This is according to his agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International, who explained his client’s future plans, saying any player will be keen to play in a solid league just like the PSL.

Musona’s fate is yet to be decided following a loan spell with KAS Eupen in Belgium and Makaab states the experienced striker’s future with Anderlecht is not looking bright.

“There’s no team in South Africa that has enquired about Musona’s situation. We don’t know what will happen when the season resumes. Is he still interested in coming back to South Africa?” Makaab told Isolezwe.

“I think any player will never have doubts to play in a league that’s stable and that’s why I can’t rule out a move back to the PSL.

“He has a good contract in terms of money with Anderlecht. He has worked hard for that. Therefore he can’t make huge changes in his salary.

“Well, there were South African teams (that showed interest in January) but there was nothing serious because we never sat down and discussed Musona.”

Although the Zimbabwe international was heavily linked with a move back to the South African top-flight and join coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops, the move failed to materialise at the last hour in January as he opted for Eupen.

“Knowledge has two years left in his contract with Anderlecht. It’s clear they don’t see him having a future with them and we accept that including Knowledge,” he added.

“What’s important is that he is in the prime of his career. He’s 29, he played well in the past few months at Eupen where he was on loan.”

KickOff.com has gathered the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship matches could resume on July 1. — SuperSport/KickOff.com