New Netflix series from South Africa a hit

Blood & Water may have only just come out on Netflix, but fans are already eager to watch a second season of the hit series.

The South African series, was released on Netflix last week yet it has already climbed to Netflix’s Top 10 chart across many countries including the US, UK. and France. This new teen mystery is looking to be the next big streaming hit.

Set in South Africa, Blood & Water tells the gripping story of Puleng Khumalo and the scandalous lives of Cape Town’s elite. Puleng is a 16-year-old girl who transfers to Parkhurst College after a chance encounter with someone who she believes is her older sister who was abducted at birth. What follows is six episodes of drama, controversy and shocking plot twists.

Naturally, viewers want to see more and as it stands, Netflix are yet to officially renew Blood & Water for a second season. However, fans should not worry as it is custom for Netflix to wait up to two months before renewing a show. Depending on how successful Blood & Water is, it will become clearer later down the road.

Not to mention, as Netflix South Africa’s second original series after Queen Sono, we imagine that Netflix will already have a second season of the show planned. – Forbes/pobuzz