Khama Billiat in top five to ever play in SA League

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs defender Robson Muchichwa has named Amakhosi forward Khama Billiat among the top five Zimbabwean players to ever play in the South African League.

Billiat is the Warriors’ poster boy, who illuminated the Absa Premiership with his deft touches since crossing the Limpopo to join Ajax Cape Town in 2010 before signing for Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns.

He then moved to Chiefs ahead of the 2018/19 season and is on course to winning another league title across the Limpopo.

While some sections of the South African media and other armchair analysts have been brutal in their assessment of the Warriors’ forward, especially since his move to Amakhosi, Muchichwa believes otherwise and named Billiat in his top five list alongside such greats as Ebson Sugar Muguyo, Peter Ndlovu, William Mugeyi and himself.

“Khama is currently flying the Zimbabwean flag high; he continues to inspire the next generation of Zimbabwean footballers,” Muchichwa told online publication KickOff.

For Billiat to be named in the same line-up as the former retired greats speaks volumes of the talent the player has.

Muguyo was one of the pioneers of Zimbabwean footballers to play in South Africa, having joined Amakhosi in 1975. He became the first player to score a hat-rick in a Soweto Derby when Kaizer Chiefs walloped Orlando Pirates 5-1 in a BP Top 8 match in December 1975.

Muguyo was to net nine times in the Soweto Derby before an injury induced retirement in 1980.

“Muguyo was one of the first Zimbabwean players to play in South Africa and paved the way for Zimbabwean players to play in Mzansi. Ndlovu is among the best players from Zimbabwe to play abroad, having played his football at the highest level,” said Muchichwa. A larger than life character, Ndlovu was the first black African player to play in the [English] Premier League when he turned out for Coventry City from Highlanders,” said Muchichwa.

In South Africa, Ndlovu played for Mamelodi Sundowns and later Thanda Royal Zulu.

“I nominate myself as I did well at Qwaqwa Stars, but my best football was with Amakhosi,” said Muchichwa.

When Billiat joined Amakhosi ahead of the 2018/19 season, Muchichwa was the first to hail the move, but cautioned against exerting too much pressure on the Zimbabwe international.

“My only concern about him (Billiat) joining Chiefs is that the club needs to find players that will complement him; players that can play around him and take the pressure off him.

“If all responsibility is left with him then he will be under pressure, but if they have other players taking off the pressure then he will be fine. He should not be the target for everything,” warned Muchichwa then. The Chronicle