Haulage truck drivers warned

By Arron Nyamayaro

Transport companies have been urged to take action against errant haulage truck drivers giving transport to people traveling between cities.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the act is posing a risk to the Government’s efforts to fight the spreading of Covid-19.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that since the onset of the national lockdown on 30th March 2020, a total of 35 638 people have been arrested for violating national lockdown measures that includes failure to wear face masks, liquor related offences, road traffic and miscellaneous Acts,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Most of those arrested were in violation of movement restrictions and members of the public are being urged to comply with the measures put in place by Government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is warning haulage truck and private vehicle drivers who are giving transport to people moving or traveling between cities, within cities, and even some border jumpers.

“Police checkpoints, roadblocks and patrols have been activated to account for such drivers.

“Haulage trucks should stick to their mandate of transporting cargo from one point to the other,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is also concerned with the disregard of social distancing and non-wearing of masks at Mbare Musika in Harare, Makokoba in Bulawayo, Sakubva in Mutare, Mucheke in Masvingo and other densely populated areas in the country in open violation of the lockdown regulations.

“It appears as if it is business as usual and members of the public are exposed to the risk of the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

“We are appealing to members of the public to put their safety and security first as they undertake various activities.

“Police are warning those who continue to ignore national lockdown measures put in place to reduce the effects of the pandemic that they risk being arrested.

“Only those in industry, commercial and licensed businesses were exempted by the Government to continue operating,” he said.

Police has also noted the occurrence of robbery cases in cities such as Harare, Bulawayo and others as some potential commuters are being targeted by criminal after disembarking from ZUPCO buses and private vehicles.

He urged public not to travel late at night, avoid boarding private vehicles which are pirating and obviously not observing lockdown measures.

Ass-Comm Nyathi said police and other security services have since intensified patrols in the said areas urging people to avoid secluded places and be security conscious.

H-Metro witnessed a number of shoppers queuing for basic commodities at supermarkets thereby failing to observe social distancing as a health measure set in curbing the spreading of Covid-19.

Security services were also spotted disembarking commuters in ZUPCO buses to check if they have genuine reasons to enter the CBD. H-Metro