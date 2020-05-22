5 Zimbabweans denied bail in SA

Five Zimbabweans who were recently arrested in South Africa for alleged money laundering and possession of unregistered medicine have been denied bail by a Makhado Magistrates court.

The five were arrested on May 12 at a flat in Makhado allegedly in possession of large amounts of cash and unregistered medicine. Police had responded to a tip-off accusing the group of illegally dealing in cigarettes.

Mahua Mashitara (44) and Tinei Kateura (35) have been charged with money laundering and were remanded in custody to tomorrow, pending further investigations. The Herald