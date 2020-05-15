Three MDC Alliance youth leaders found badly bruised and traumatised

Three missing MDC Alliance youth leaders including Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were found early this morning after being badly beaten up and dumped at Muchapondwa shops in Musana, Bindura South according to the party.

According to party deputy spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka; “They are in very bad shape and they have told horrendous tales of torture and abuse. Hon. Mamombe and Netsai Marova are having difficulty in walking while Cecilia Chimbiri is complaining of severe head pains.”

Tamborinyoka said “after receiving a distress phone call from the dumped cadres who had been accommodated by a sympathetic villager in Muchapondwa, a group of MDC officials that included Secretary for Welfare Maureen Kademaunga and deputy Organising secretary Happymore Chidziva immediately alerted lawyers and the police and drove to the area in Bindura South where they found the three cadres in very bad shape. They are heavily traumatised.”

“They were found dumped near Muchapondwa shops, popularly known as “paSupa”.

“According to the party’s rescue team that drove to Bindura with lawyers and the police , the three ladies said they were first taken to Harare Central Police station after being “arrested.”

“They were later taken from the police station and were driven away in a black Wish vehicle. The men who drove them away covered the ladies’ faces with what looked like sacks. They remember being taken to a forest and being put in a pit where they were brutally assaulted.

“They are telling horrendous stories of abuse and humiliation that include being forced to eat human excreta. They are currently checking into a medical facility , under the close watch of MDC officials, a team of lawyers and some nine police officers from the Law and Order section.

“The ladies are still heavily traumatised and their clothes are torn,” Tamborinyoka said.

The trio went missing on Wednesday after they had staged an anti-government protest against the poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The police first confirmed their arrest then made a U-turn claiming they had not arrested them.