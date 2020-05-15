Seven armed robbers nabbed

By Arron Nyamayaro

Seven suspected armed robbers believed to have committed a spate of unlawful entry and theft cases in and around Norton have been arrested.

Gift George Dandemutande, 28, Robson Anold Manezhu, 28, Calvin Gasura, 28, Edmore Mapondera, 45, Timothy Moyo, 57, Nomore Musiiwa, 24, and Muthulisi Mpala, 23, are clearing four counts of armed robbery and one count of unlawful entry and theft which they committed in and around Norton area.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrest appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects to come forward and assist.

The outstanding suspects are Lovemore Tembo of Dzumbunu village in Mhondoro, Shuto and Given of Dzivarasekwa.

“In one of the cases, the suspects armed with 2 pistols, and an AK 47 rifle, went to complainant’s residence and manhandled him at gunpoint,” said Det Insp Chinho.

“They fired one shot which grazed complainant’s lips before rebounding and grazed another occupant in the house.

“The suspects ransacked the whole house and stole a star pistol, various cellphones, a laptop, Ipad, camera, cash US$21 685 and various household goods and groceries.

“The suspects went on to stash their loot in one of the complainant’s vehicles and drove off and the vehicle was recovered dumped along Lomagundi road.

“On 28 April 2020 around 2300 hours, the detectives who were conducting surveillance intercepted the suspects while they were refueling their vehicle in Norton.

“Upon being searched, the suspects were found in possession of a 9mm Bernadet pistol with a magazine loaded with 5 rounds. Further searches conducted led to the recovery of various property, a camouflage shirt and trousers and a Motorola two way battery.

“The two suspects were subsequently arrested and they implicated their accomplices some of whom are still at large,” said Det Insp Chinho.

Acting on a tip off, the detectives managed to arrest the other two suspects in Buririro and Karoi respectively.

Laptops, a star pistol, a .22 rifle, US $2 177 and R3 200 among other things were recovered from the suspects.

Some of the recovered property has since been positively identified by the complainants.

Det Insp Chinho said police would like to thank members of the public for supplying credible information which led to the arrest of the suspects.

“We continue to urge members of the public not to keep large sums of money be it in their homes, business premises, in person or vehicles.

“They should rather bank their money.

“Police have also noted that in most cases, employees and close associates are acting in connivance with the criminals,” said Det Insp Chinho. H-Metro