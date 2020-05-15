AG to audit Covid-19 donations

All donations in the fight against Covid-19 will be accounted for, with the Auditor-General’s Office led by Mrs Mildred Chiri conducting a systems audit.

There has been an overwhelming response in donations from various countries and the corporate world towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, with the latest on Wednesday when President Mnangagwa saluted Zimbabwean companies for responding positively to his call for donations to fight Covid-19.

Mrs Chiri said Government had directed her office to conduct a systems audit meant to ensure that there were no weaknesses or leaks.

“We have been asked to carry out a systems audit. It is meant to ensure that there are enough controls in the handling of donations. Unlike in previous audits where the door would be closed when the proverbial horse has bolted, this one will check on the current systems and if any weaknesses are detected, they will be highlighted and corrective action taken.

“The audits will be carried out simultaneously as donations pour in. We will be making an audit to ensure that there is effective and efficient utilisation of the donations in line with corporate governance as envisaged by the Public Finance and Management Act,” said Mrs Chiri.

“The idea is to minimise leakages by pointing out potential and actual weaknesses before they arise. It is a real time audit. The objective is to strengthen systems.”

Mrs Chiri said besides financial resources affecting her department, she wanted to do the audit in a manner that did not put her staff at risk when they visit clinics and hospitals.

“We are under lockdown as a country and we have a skeletal staff as most of our auditors are working from home. It would have been easier if the donations were uploaded on a website and we take information from that platform.

“We will have to sit down with relevant authorities to establish how to do it. The point is we will carry out the audit mindful of the need to achieve intended objectives as well as protect auditors,” said Mrs Chiri.

On Wednesday, Secretary for Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, said the Government had directed a systems audit on Covid-19 donations.

“In pursuit of transparency and accountable Government, the Auditor-General will carry out a systems audit in respect of donations received towards the curbing of the spread of COVID-19,” read a tweet from Mr Mangwana. The Herald